MGM Resorts International [MGM] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $57

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] plunged by -$2.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.11 during the day while it closed the day at $41.92. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Global Pop Icons Jonas Brothers Announce Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas Coming to Park MGM This Summer.

Exclusive Five Night Vegas Residency Set for June 3 – 11.

Ticket on sale begins Monday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

MGM Resorts International stock has also loss -3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGM stock has inclined by 1.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.73% and lost -6.60% year-on date.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $18.96 billion, with 478.40 million shares outstanding and 407.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 5920535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $62 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $55, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on MGM stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 52 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.32.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.99, while it was recorded at 43.46 for the last single week of trading, and 42.94 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,659 million, or 67.50% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,100,501, which is approximately -1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,615,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $765.35 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -32.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

349 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 30,681,937 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 27,674,638 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 250,047,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,404,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,866,453 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,216,391 shares during the same period.