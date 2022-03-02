MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is -13.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -2.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.94. The company report on February 23, 2022 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Continued success in acquiring assets drives higher net interest income.

Relative book value stability – Earnings of $0.08 per common share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6849904 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MFA Financial Inc. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for MFA stock reached $1.68 billion, with 437.82 million shares outstanding and 420.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, MFA reached a trading volume of 6849904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has MFA stock performed recently?

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.32 and a Gross Margin at +92.33. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08.

Insider trade positions for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

There are presently around $1,095 million, or 65.30% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,554,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,358,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.91 million in MFA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $156.65 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly -1.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 18,714,443 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 18,185,402 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 232,762,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,662,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,254,111 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,015,359 shares during the same period.