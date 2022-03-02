Market cap of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] reaches 2.13B – now what?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] price plunged by -5.45 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) (“Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results.

A sum of 7263178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares reached a high of $12.27 and dropped to a low of $11.62 until finishing in the latest session at $11.80.

The one-year LBRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.17. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $13.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on LBRT stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LBRT shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LBRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,364 million, or 60.00% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,616,589, which is approximately 48.47% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,850,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.89 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $135.8 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 10.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 19,647,825 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,977,112 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 81,674,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,299,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,004,244 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 431,990 shares during the same period.