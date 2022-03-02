Market cap of Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] reaches 15.50M – now what?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.20%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Enveric Biosciences Files Portfolio of Patent Applications for Tryptamine-Based Molecules.

Robust Portfolio of Psychedelic-Inspired Molecules Positions Enveric to Achieve Global Patent Protection to potentially Cover Millions of Novel Pharmaceutical Candidates.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announces that it has filed its 10th Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) patent application directed to tryptamine-based derivative molecules, completing the Company’s broad series of PCT applications covering this family of compounds.

Over the last 12 months, ENVB stock dropped by -91.36%. The one-year Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.11. The average equity rating for ENVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.50 million, with 31.38 million shares outstanding and 24.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ENVB stock reached a trading volume of 49774286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVB shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

ENVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.20. With this latest performance, ENVB shares dropped by -48.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.77 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6843, while it was recorded at 0.2792 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6804 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enveric Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.10% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 760,589, which is approximately 53.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 742,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in ENVB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly 12.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 2,623,653 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 80,724 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,079,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,784,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,587 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,844 shares during the same period.