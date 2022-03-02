Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 32.93M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] loss -2.62% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Partnership France’s Galtiscopio Gatti to Enter into ‘Color World’ Metaverse Platform.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, announced today that Galtiscopio Gatti (“Galtiscopio”), a luxury women’s watch brand from France, has officially entered the Color World metaverse platform. Color Star will assist the brand in its online brand marketing and help the company seize the new market opportunities presented by the metaverse.

The launch of the beta version of Color World towards the end of January garnered the attention of many. Despite it being an unfinished beta version, the virtual world and virtual characters received unanimous public recognitions and approval. As a metaverse that aims to bring real world settings into the virtual world, Color Star has allocated significant amount of time and manpower on the research and development. To provide users with more virtual locations and cultural experiences, real-world stars and businesses have successively “entered” Color World by having their virtual counterparts represent them in the metaverse, breathing life into the virtual world. The stance of Color Star is very clear: “Color World” is an interactive variety entertainment platform with technology and artificial intelligence as its main focus. The in-app economy is also a major focus, to ensure that virtual businesses and app users are both benefitting and influencing each other. Businesses rely on users to market their brand, whilst users rely on businesses to provide them with tailor-made products and services, thus achieving a close-loop marketing strategy. This is what Color Star hopes to see and will most likely also be a major selling point of Color World.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. represents 146.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.93 million with the latest information. CSCW stock price has been found in the range of $0.2185 to $0.2407.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 9536110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -47.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4612, while it was recorded at 0.2315 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7224 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $18000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 424,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.