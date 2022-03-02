Market Analysts see S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] gaining to $476. Time to buy?

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] gained 3.96% on the last trading session, reaching $390.58 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index:.

The shareholders of Newcrest Mining Limited (TSX: NCM) and Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of Pretium Resources will be exchanged for 0.8084 shares of Newcrest Mining or C$18.50 cash subject to proration to ensure aggregate cash and Newcrest share consideration each represent 50% of total transaction consideration.

S&P Global Inc. represents 240.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $94.36 billion with the latest information. SPGI stock price has been found in the range of $376.18 to $396.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, SPGI reached a trading volume of 9708909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $491.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $437, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc. is set at 13.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for SPGI stock

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, SPGI shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 423.13, while it was recorded at 380.44 for the last single week of trading, and 429.49 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.11 and a Gross Margin at +71.40. S&P Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 238.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.94.

S&P Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc. go to 10.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

There are presently around $123,136 million, or 97.80% of SPGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,404,720, which is approximately 0.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,650,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.01 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.93 billion in SPGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&P Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 932 institutional holders increased their position in S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI] by around 18,783,439 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 14,437,900 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 294,529,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,751,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPGI stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,811,874 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,989 shares during the same period.