Market Analysts see MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.80 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Derek P. Linde Promoted to Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Viad Corp.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI), a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events, today announced the promotion of Derek P. Linde to the expanded role of Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Viad effective March 1, 2022. In this expanded role, Mr. Linde will be integrally involved in accelerating Viad’s enterprise-level strategy to deliver significant and sustainable EBITDA growth, and collaborating across the organization to drive progress on major initiatives that support the strategy.

Mr. Linde joined Viad as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in April 2018, overseeing our global legal, governance and risk management functions. Since that time, his role has grown to include a variety of other enterprise support functions, including executive compensation, employee benefits and real estate.

MoneyGram International Inc. stock is now 36.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.81 and lowest of $10.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.36, which means current price is +50.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 6128927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 337.89.

How has MGI stock performed recently?

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.78, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $672 million, or 68.40% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,138,580, which is approximately 7.732% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,287,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.05 million in MGI stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $39.78 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly -18.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 19,845,213 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 21,638,751 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,103,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,587,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,751,425 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 13,953,393 shares during the same period.