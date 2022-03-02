Market Analysts see McAfee Corp. [MCFE] falling to $25. Time to buy?

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.01 during the day while it closed the day at $25.99. The company report on February 24, 2022 that New McAfee Global Research Shows Children and Teens Are More Vulnerable Than Ever to Sophisticated Mobile Threats.

With device-based consumer behavior changing rapidly, McAfee showcased its Consumer Mindset Survey: Mobile Report and Consumer Mobile Threat Report ahead of Mobile World Congress (Barcelona).

McAfee’s 2022 Consumer Mindset Survey: Mobile Report reveals that as mobile devices have replaced PCs/laptops as the primary device, a high level of trust in smartphone security exists among children and teens, but is coupled with a low level of protection, even though risk is at an all-time high.

McAfee Corp. stock has also gained 0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCFE stock has inclined by 1.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.91% and gained 0.78% year-on date.

The market cap for MCFE stock reached $11.44 billion, with 183.10 million shares outstanding and 181.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, MCFE reached a trading volume of 9590399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, MCFE shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.76, while it was recorded at 25.91 for the last single week of trading, and 25.44 for the last 200 days.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McAfee Corp. [MCFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 7.54%.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,358 million, or 92.53% of MCFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 60,172,786, which is approximately -9.633% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 59,894,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in MCFE stocks shares; and THOMA BRAVO, L.P., currently with $431.89 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly -0.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 89,751,117 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 35,134,897 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 81,175,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,061,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,000,594 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 11,359,117 shares during the same period.