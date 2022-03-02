Market Analysts see GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] falling to $33. Time to buy?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] loss -38.91% or -10.66 points to close at $16.74 with a heavy trading volume of 34960933 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that GoodRx Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $250 million of its Class A Common Stock, effective immediately.

“This share repurchase program demonstrates the confidence we have in the future of our business and our commitment to creating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “We believe the investments we are making in our platform, product, user experience, and brand, in addition to a share repurchase program, will allow us to unlock more of the long-term opportunity we see ahead.”.

It opened the trading session at $18.55, the shares rose to $18.96 and dropped to $15.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GDRX points out that the company has recorded -54.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 20.78% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, GDRX reached to a volume of 34960933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $40.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $50 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GDRX stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDRX shares from 43 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.50.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.12. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -23.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.10 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.85, while it was recorded at 23.96 for the last single week of trading, and 35.57 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +91.28. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now -30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$614,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 30.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $4,176 million, or 84.60% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 12,889,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.16 million in GDRX stocks shares; and ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, currently with $220.92 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly -8.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 16,097,667 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 11,748,717 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 124,551,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,398,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,444,111 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,602,214 shares during the same period.