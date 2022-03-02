Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] Revenue clocked in at $46.71 billion, up 2.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] price plunged by -3.80 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Manulife Investment Management Announces Management Fee Reductions for Seven Mutual Funds.

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife Investment Management announced today a reduction of management fees on seven of its mutual funds, effective on or about March 1, 2022.

A sum of 6473081 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.80M shares. Manulife Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $20.24 and dropped to a low of $19.39 until finishing in the latest session at $19.49.

The one-year MFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30.

MFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.20, while it was recorded at 20.08 for the last single week of trading, and 19.79 for the last 200 days.

MFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 13.50%.