Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] gain 28.47% so far this year. What now?

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] jumped around 22.81 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $456.61 at the close of the session, up 5.26%. The company report on February 13, 2022 that Lockheed Martin Terminates Agreement to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) today announced it has terminated its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD). The decision to terminate the agreement follows the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit filed late last month seeking a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition.

“Our planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne would have benefitted the entire industry through greater efficiency, speed, and significant cost reductions for the U.S. government,” said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet. “However, we determined that in light of the FTC’s actions, terminating the transaction is in the best interest of our stakeholders. We stand by our long heritage as a merchant supplier and trusted partner and will continue to support Aerojet Rocketdyne and other essential suppliers in the Defense Industrial Base still overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

Lockheed Martin Corporation stock is now 28.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LMT Stock saw the intraday high of $458.53 and lowest of $435.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 433.90, which means current price is +29.34% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, LMT reached a trading volume of 5701954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMT shares is $406.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $440 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $400 to $375, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on LMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is set at 11.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has LMT stock performed recently?

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.23. With this latest performance, LMT shares gained by 16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.94 for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 376.84, while it was recorded at 416.90 for the last single week of trading, and 364.88 for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +15.81. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lockheed Martin Corporation go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

There are presently around $91,484 million, or 74.60% of LMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 39,593,795, which is approximately -0.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,852,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 billion in LMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.62 billion in LMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,041 institutional holders increased their position in Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT] by around 18,572,399 shares. Additionally, 920 investors decreased positions by around 11,886,612 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 180,429,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,888,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMT stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,542,060 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,427 shares during the same period.