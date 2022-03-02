Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] moved down -14.88: Why It’s Important

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.76%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that KYNDRYL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

— Full-year 2021 revenues total $18.7 billion and net loss is $2.3 billion.

— Pro forma revenues total $18.5 billion and pro forma adjusted pretax income is $114 million, both in line with previous guidance.

The one-year Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.64. The average equity rating for KD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.98 billion, with 220.59 million shares outstanding and 177.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, KD stock reached a trading volume of 5367544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

KD Stock Performance Analysis:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 15.10 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,580 million, or 44.60% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,928,827, which is approximately 19.627% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,320,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.98 million in KD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $110.18 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -32.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

282 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 29,558,666 shares. Additionally, 1,919 investors decreased positions by around 29,897,559 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 40,165,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,621,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,630,213 shares, while 1,517 institutional investors sold positions of 10,380,285 shares during the same period.