Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Revenue clocked in at $34.39 billion, down -11.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] loss -3.24% or -6.15 points to close at $183.60 with a heavy trading volume of 5462502 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that HONEYWELL ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS TO POWER HECATE ENERGY’S NEW SOLAR PARK LOCATED IN NEW MEXICO.

– Solar park will provide renewable energy throughout Northern New Mexico when completed in mid-2022.

– Honeywell solutions will enable Hecate Energy to accurately forecast and optimize energy costs at the site.

It opened the trading session at $186.65, the shares rose to $189.85 and dropped to $182.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HON points out that the company has recorded -20.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, HON reached to a volume of 5462502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $221.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $229 to $237. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $243 to $226, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 48.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.76, while it was recorded at 184.64 for the last single week of trading, and 216.55 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 10.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $97,389 million, or 75.70% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,119,426, which is approximately 0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,185,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.81 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.49 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,176 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 22,319,333 shares. Additionally, 911 investors decreased positions by around 25,632,839 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 465,295,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,247,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,282,954 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,368 shares during the same period.