Goldman lifts The AES Corporation [AES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on February 25, 2022 that AES Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1580 per share payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022.

Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” then “Stock Information” and then “Dividend History.”.

A sum of 8264598 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.46M shares. The AES Corporation shares reached a high of $21.5067 and dropped to a low of $20.89 until finishing in the latest session at $21.23.

The one-year AES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.41. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $28.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 65.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.68, while it was recorded at 20.96 for the last single week of trading, and 24.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.84 and a Gross Margin at +24.33. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.45%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,254 million, or 96.20% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,504,796, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69,975,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.18 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 6.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,387,764 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 40,780,592 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 541,701,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,869,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,069,661 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,405,137 shares during the same period.