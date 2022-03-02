For MetLife Inc. [MET], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price plunged by -4.60 percent to reach at -$3.11. The company report on March 1, 2022 that MetLife Names Regional Chief Information Officers.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Siew Choo Soh and Giovanni Genovesi will join MetLife as Chief Information Officers (CIO) for Asia and Latin America, respectively. Siew Choo will be based in Hong Kong while Giovanni will be located in Mexico City. Both will report to Pawan Verma, MetLife Chief Information Officer, as well as their respective MetLife regional heads, Kishore Ponnavolu, Asia Regional President, and Eric Clurfain, Latin America Regional President.

Siew Choo and Giovanni will have responsibility for end-to-end technology delivery in their regions and will be the single point of accountability for development, quality assurance, application maintenance support and digital, while partnering closely with the business to drive key priorities. Both come to MetLife with a proven track record of innovation and transformation and bring significant experience partnering with businesses to build leading digital experiences for customers.

A sum of 7739536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.78M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $66.92 and dropped to a low of $63.76 until finishing in the latest session at $64.44.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.81. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.48, while it was recorded at 66.96 for the last single week of trading, and 63.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,149 million, or 76.10% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.85 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,276,235 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 41,966,508 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 534,928,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,170,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,388,981 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,356 shares during the same period.