For Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.48%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Invitation Homes to Participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.invh.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through April 8, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, INVH stock rose by 27.86%. The one-year Invitation Homes Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.23. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.72 billion, with 598.30 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, INVH stock reached a trading volume of 6195116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $46.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 61.86.

INVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.08, while it was recorded at 37.79 for the last single week of trading, and 40.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invitation Homes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

INVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,402 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,864,736, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,992,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.69 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 29.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 44,628,527 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 29,911,666 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 491,645,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,186,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,052,198 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,886,561 shares during the same period.