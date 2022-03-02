For Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI], Analyst sees a rise to $93. What next?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -1.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.47. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Revenue and Earnings Exceed Expectations.

Raises Full Year Adjusted Earnings Per Share Outlook to Highest Level in Company’s History.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7048430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capri Holdings Limited stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for CPRI stock reached $9.39 billion, with 149.72 million shares outstanding and 144.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 7048430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $84.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $99, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on CPRI stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CPRI stock performed recently?

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.09, while it was recorded at 67.24 for the last single week of trading, and 57.79 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.74 and a Gross Margin at +58.94. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 5.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.68. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of -$4,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 54.49%.

Insider trade positions for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

There are presently around $8,919 million, or 92.40% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,488,932, which is approximately -1.373% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,242,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $964.76 million in CPRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $903.57 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -2.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 10,451,674 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 10,357,404 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 110,856,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,665,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,150 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,073 shares during the same period.