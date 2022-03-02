Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Revenue clocked in at $5.21 billion, up 9.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] traded at a low on 02/28/22, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.84. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Fifth Third Publishes Second Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today published its second Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report. The 2021 TCFD Report demonstrates the Company’s progress in implementing the TCFD’s recommendations and summarizes the Bank’s advancement in climate-related disclosures since its inaugural report in late 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7850110 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 3.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $31.13 billion, with 697.46 million shares outstanding and 681.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 7850110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $51.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.56.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.50, while it was recorded at 47.44 for the last single week of trading, and 42.20 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.22. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $26,446 million, or 83.20% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,040,329, which is approximately -3.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,486,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.27 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -0.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 23,289,596 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 28,770,743 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 497,858,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,918,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,269,835 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,439,174 shares during the same period.