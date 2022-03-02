Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $49.88 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price plunged by -2.12 percent to reach at -$1.08. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Dell Technologies Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

A sum of 5358754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.29M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $50.54 and dropped to a low of $49.60 until finishing in the latest session at $49.88.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.19. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $65.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 113 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.69. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.60 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.37, while it was recorded at 52.98 for the last single week of trading, and 53.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.43%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,537 million, or 83.80% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $876.34 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

402 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 44,438,542 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 56,640,617 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 125,321,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,400,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,585,468 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 22,092,535 shares during the same period.