CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is -1.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.13%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Aetna Better Health Selected to Continue Serving Louisiana Medicaid Program.

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), today announced that the Louisiana Department of Health intends to award the company a new statewide Medicaid contract through the Louisiana Medicaid Managed Care Program.

Aetna Better Health has served Medicaid enrollees in Louisiana for more than seven years. Through the contract award, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana would continue to serve several Medicaid eligible populations, including those enrolled in the Louisiana Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Louisiana Medicaid expansion population (EXP) and Specialized Behavioral Health (SBH) programs.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock rose by 48.03%. The one-year CVS Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.96. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.41 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 5622617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.22, while it was recorded at 102.60 for the last single week of trading, and 91.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.97%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105,714 million, or 80.30% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,236,922, which is approximately 0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,556,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.7 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.89 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,232 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 50,805,562 shares. Additionally, 926 investors decreased positions by around 37,910,048 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 931,195,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,019,911,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 329 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,186,993 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,304,258 shares during the same period.