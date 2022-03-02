Coty Inc. [COTY] fell -14.38% so far this year. What now?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.47%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Coty to Receive an Upsized Shareholder Distribution From Wella of $250M at a Minimum.

Cash Proceeds to be Utilized For Debt Reduction, Accelerating the Progress to Reach its Leverage Target of ~4x Exiting CY22.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”) today announced it now expects to receive a shareholder distribution of $250 million at a minimum from its equity stake in Wella, a significant increase from the prior expectation of approximately $175 million. The upsized shareholder distribution is due to Wella finalizing the intended use of proceeds from its recent refinancing. The Company expects to receive this shareholder distribution in the next two months.

Over the last 12 months, COTY stock rose by 13.08%. The one-year Coty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.63. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.28 billion, with 829.10 million shares outstanding and 358.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, COTY stock reached a trading volume of 7937372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $8 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,733 million, or 36.90% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 42,000,000, which is approximately 180% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,871,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.45 million in COTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $282.97 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 0.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 71,353,374 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 34,768,400 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 191,923,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,045,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,475,667 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,350,620 shares during the same period.