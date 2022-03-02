CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] Stock trading around $0.32 per share: What’s Next?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 36.24%. The company report on January 28, 2022 that CooTek’s Love Fantasy Topped Most Downloaded iOS Chinese Overseas Games Chart for December 2021, Surpassing PUBG And Genshin Impact.

Love Fantasy, a mobile game invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), has topped the list of Most Downloaded iOS Chinese Overseas Games in December 2021, with 2.5 million total downloads and a 216.5% month-on-month increase. On Google Play, it ranked in the second place on the Most Downloaded Chinese Overseas Games list with a monthly download increase of 238.1%.

Love Fantasy targets female mobile game players. Based on the explosive match-3 gameplay, the game added an interactive romance storyline, which fits with the pursuits of contemporary women for life, romance, and career. Since it’s launched, Love Fantasy received many good reviews, and has achieved high user ratings of 4.9 out of 5 on App Store and 4.8 out of 5 on Google Play Store.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock is now -47.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.36 and lowest of $0.2376 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.38, which means current price is +58.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, CTK reached a trading volume of 15362901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTK shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

How has CTK stock performed recently?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, CTK shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3931, while it was recorded at 0.2647 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1542 for the last 200 days.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.32 and a Gross Margin at +94.53. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTK is now -202.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -377.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] managed to generate an average of -$62,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.44.CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.01% of the total institutional ownership; QUALCOMM INC/DE, holding 1,055,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in CTK stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $98000.0 in CTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 1,214,118 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 77,691 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,941,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,233,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,798 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 75,748 shares during the same period.