CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] Is Currently -14.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.33 at the close of the session, down -14.85%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that WPD Pharmaceuticals Secures Berubicin Sub-License Rights in Perpetuity.

Commercially Reasonable Development Expenditures of at least US$2,000,000 going towards the development, testing, regulatory approval or commercialization of the licensed product, Berubicin, during the applicable development period.

WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “WPD”) (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1), announced that in respect to its sublicense agreement with CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “CNS Agreement”) on December 23, 2021, CNS confirmed that the Company has used “commercially reasonable development efforts” towards the development of Berubicin, defined as expenditures of at least USD$2,000,000 on the development, testing, regulatory approval or commercialization of the licensed product during the applicable development period, and as such, the Company, through WPD Poland, is entitled to maintain its sublicense of Berubicin subject to the ongoing obligations under the CNS Agreement. The Company’s sub-license of Berubicin allows it geographic exclusivity for development and marketing in a region consisting of select countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -52.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNSP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.55 and lowest of $0.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.24, which means current price is +10.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 826.25K shares, CNSP reached a trading volume of 13938620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNSP shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has CNSP stock performed recently?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, CNSP shares dropped by -43.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.32 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6049, while it was recorded at 0.3436 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3332 for the last 200 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNSP is now -86.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.15. Additionally, CNSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] managed to generate an average of -$1,891,574 per employee.CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.20% of CNSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 609,409, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 147,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in CNSP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $42000.0 in CNSP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSP] by around 254,139 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 46,850 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 874,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,175,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,333 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 39,611 shares during the same period.