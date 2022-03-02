CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Stock trading around $13.87 per share: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] closed the trading session at $13.87 on 03/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.69, while the highest price level was $14.40. The company report on March 1, 2022 that CNH Industrial N.V. files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F and publishes 2021 EU Annual Report; calling of the Annual General Meeting.

London, March 1, 2022.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and it has published its 2021 EU Annual Report (including the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS and the separate financial statements of CNH Industrial N.V.).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.31 percent and weekly performance of -7.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 7695988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.24, while it was recorded at 14.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 10.20%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,703 million, or 47.56% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,910,801, which is approximately -19.118% of the company’s market cap and around 27.17% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 38,612,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.31 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $502.79 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -4.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 86,019,251 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 63,581,760 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 387,976,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,577,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,545,289 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 10,315,686 shares during the same period.