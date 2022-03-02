Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] Is Currently -37.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -37.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Check-Cap Ltd. Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test, to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 20,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. Each ordinary share is being sold together with one warrant to purchase 0.75 ordinary share at a combined offering price of $0.50 per ordinary share and accompanying warrant. The warrants will have a term of five years following the date of issuance, be exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $0.65 per ordinary share. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13785847 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Check-Cap Ltd. stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for CHEK stock reached $35.91 million, with 95.85 million shares outstanding and 92.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, CHEK reached a trading volume of 13785847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEK shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has CHEK stock performed recently?

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.50. With this latest performance, CHEK shares dropped by -15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.56 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6154, while it was recorded at 0.5572 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9788 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -118.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$213,015 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Insider trade positions for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.80% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,257,788, which is approximately 6.794% of the company’s market cap and around 3.85% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 305,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in CHEK stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.19 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 1,122,849 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 679,271 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,960,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,762,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,580 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 576,927 shares during the same period.