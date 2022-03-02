BofA Securities slashes price target on The Gap Inc. [GPS] – find out why.

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] closed the trading session at $13.82 on 03/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.71, while the highest price level was $14.55. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Gap Inc. Announces Plan to Increase Dividend by 25 Percent.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced its board of directors approved plans to increase the company’s annual dividend per share to $0.60 in fiscal year 2022, a 25 percent increase from the company’s current annualized rate of $0.48.

The company announced that its board of directors has authorized a first quarter fiscal year 2022 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on or after April 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.70 percent and weekly performance of -1.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 8952634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $20.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

GPS stock trade performance evaluation

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.84, while it was recorded at 14.21 for the last single week of trading, and 24.13 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,155 million, or 59.80% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 35,092,225, which is approximately 2.666% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,695,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.97 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $356.34 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 5.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 38,161,893 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 35,070,738 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 143,603,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,836,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,076,593 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 19,386,533 shares during the same period.