Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] fell -6.78% so far this year. What now?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] gained 27.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.55 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Next Generation DRAKE PEG Encoder Line.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband and fiber optic transmission technologies, today announced the introduction of their next generation of IP video encoders, the DRAKE PEG 2+. Expanding on the best-selling DRAKE PEG PLUS product line, the Drake PEG 2+ is an advanced two-channel video encoder focused on the Public, Education and Government (PEG) and House of Worship market segments. The DRAKE PEG 2+ brings HEVC and Adaptive Bit-Rate (ABR) encoding technology to the PEG product line along with SRT technology for open internet based backhaul of video and audio.

“We are excited to expand the Drake PEG video encoder line with the new Drake PEG 2+, which adds key new technology for over-the-top (OTT) internet streaming of live local content, while also supporting Telco and Cable Operator needs for backhaul of video to central distribution locations. Traditional PEG market customers can create local channels to distribute either privately or publicly.” said Ted Grauch, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. “The PEG 2+ is our first ABR enabled PEG encoder and can allow your videos to reliably stream on the open internet by using the latest SRT technology standard for video error protection and correction. Our Drake PEG encoder line is a market leader in this segment and continues to be deployed in multiple settings by a wide range Telcos, service operators, private businesses, government agencies and houses of worship.”.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. represents 12.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.34 million with the latest information. BDR stock price has been found in the range of $0.44 to $0.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 100.13K shares, BDR reached a trading volume of 17451817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4972, while it was recorded at 0.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9947 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.43 and a Gross Margin at +18.43. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.63.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -64.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 592.24. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$87,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.40% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: TUFTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT with ownership of 188,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 155,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in BDR stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $39000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 174,462 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 75 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 442,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,748 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 75 shares during the same period.