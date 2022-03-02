BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] stock Reiterated by Truist analyst, price target now $50

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.89%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that BigCommerce Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Total Revenue of $64.9 Million, a Year over Year Increase of 50% with Total ARR of $268.7 Million, a Year over Year Increase of 48%.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, BIGC stock dropped by -64.76%. The one-year BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.23. The average equity rating for BIGC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.56 billion, with 71.37 million shares outstanding and 61.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, BIGC stock reached a trading volume of 5384320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $59.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $60 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $40, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BIGC stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIGC shares from 85 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73.

BIGC Stock Performance Analysis:

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, BIGC shares dropped by -28.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.38 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.37, while it was recorded at 24.20 for the last single week of trading, and 49.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BigCommerce Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

BIGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. go to 34.70%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,451 million, or 80.70% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,179,691, which is approximately 1.95% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 4,994,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.35 million in BIGC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.18 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 6.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 16,016,205 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 14,363,332 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,636,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,015,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,371,764 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,807,424 shares during the same period.