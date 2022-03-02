Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is 22.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.93%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Baker Hughes Partners With NET Power to Advance Development and Global Deployment of Zero-emissions Power Plants.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Baker Hughes.

advances development and commercial deployment of its proprietary process to produce emission-free and low-cost electric power.

Over the last 12 months, BKR stock rose by 17.61%. The one-year Baker Hughes Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.35. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.39 billion, with 899.00 million shares outstanding and 818.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.77M shares, BKR stock reached a trading volume of 11015945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $32.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $30 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BKR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 36 to 37.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.70, while it was recorded at 29.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 50.90%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,157 million, or 88.80% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 166,645,919, which is approximately -22.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 106,470,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.8 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

328 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 96,807,549 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 104,925,047 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 786,632,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,365,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,555,564 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,060,172 shares during the same period.