Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $230

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] surged by $10.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $170.35 during the day while it closed the day at $162.86. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China’s traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion. Furthermore, Apollo Go provided around 213,000 rides in the fourth quarter, almost doubling sequentially, reaffirming our leadership position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China’s endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy.”.

Baidu Inc. stock has also gained 7.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIDU stock has inclined by 8.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.32% and gained 9.46% year-on date.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $55.95 billion, with 343.53 million shares outstanding and 275.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 6916487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $224.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $355 to $320, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 332 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 7.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 84.56.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.18, while it was recorded at 153.87 for the last single week of trading, and 164.41 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 6.64%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,798 million, or 54.60% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,603,356, which is approximately -7.398% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,128,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.46 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

239 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 12,436,697 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 23,347,820 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 107,208,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,993,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,323,497 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 7,642,191 shares during the same period.