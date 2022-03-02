Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] Stock trading around $0.61 per share: What’s Next?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 78.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 158.13%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Avenue Therapeutics Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on IV Tramadol.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (“Avenue”), a company focused on the development of intravenous (“IV”) tramadol for the U.S. market, today announced the outcome of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee on IV tramadol.

In the final part of the public meeting, the Advisory Committee voted yes or no on the following question: “Has the Applicant submitted adequate information to support the position that the benefits of their product outweigh the risks for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic in an inpatient setting?” The results are 8 yes votes and 14 no votes.

Over the last 12 months, ATXI stock dropped by -88.29%. The average equity rating for ATXI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.40 million, with 16.63 million shares outstanding and 8.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 738.57K shares, ATXI stock reached a trading volume of 207908326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ATXI Stock Performance Analysis:

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 158.13. With this latest performance, ATXI shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7273, while it was recorded at 0.3313 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7517 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avenue Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATXI is now -113.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] managed to generate an average of -$1,287,750 per employee.Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.50% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,453,166, which is approximately 4710.056% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 452,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in ATXI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $47000.0 in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly -8.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 1,482,792 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 209,941 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 669,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,362,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,037 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 162,030 shares during the same period.