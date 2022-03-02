Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $5

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] slipped around -0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.20 at the close of the session, down -1.84%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Moderna.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, and Genevant Sciences today filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) and a Moderna affiliate seeking damages for infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,058,069, 8,492,359, 8,822,668, 9,364,435, 9,504,651, and 11,141,378 in the manufacture and sale of MRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19. The patents relate to nucleic acid-lipid particles and lipid vesicles, as well as compositions and methods for their use. The filed complaint is available on the Arbutus website.

William Collier, President and CEO of Arbutus, stated, “Arbutus and its licensee Genevant do not seek an injunction or otherwise seek to impede the sale, manufacture or distribution of MRNA-1273. However, we seek fair compensation for Moderna’s use of our patented technology that was developed with great effort and at great expense, without which Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would not have been successful.”.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock is now -17.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABUS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.64 and lowest of $3.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.50, which means current price is +34.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.32M shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 8101704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ABUS stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ABUS shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.82.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 32.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.30. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -921.97.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -52.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.10. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$817,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $130 million, or 29.80% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,166,349, which is approximately 3.894% of the company’s market cap and around 29.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,555,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.85 million in ABUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.91 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 197.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 11,958,265 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 6,638,717 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,364,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,961,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,586,637 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,669,660 shares during the same period.