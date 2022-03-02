Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Stock trading around $4.77 per share: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 4.61% on the last trading session, reaching $4.77 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

– 2021 full year total revenue grew 97% year-over-year to $342 million.

– Q4 and full year 2021 consumer revenue +86% and +78% respectively versus prior year.

Amyris Inc. represents 300.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.41 billion with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $4.3663 to $5.095.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 6129463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.11. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $648 million, or 49.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,091,779, which is approximately -12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,315,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.96 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $53.09 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 38,564,475 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,692,530 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 87,758,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,015,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,755,151 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,225,500 shares during the same period.