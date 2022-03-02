Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] moved down -31.30: Why It’s Important

Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] closed the trading session at $95.98 on 03/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.35, while the highest price level was $111.985. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Ambarella, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ending January 31, 2022.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $90.2 million, up 45% from $62.1 million in the same period in fiscal 2021. For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, revenue was $331.9 million, up 49% from $223.0 million for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.69 percent and weekly performance of -28.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 815.36K shares, AMBA reached to a volume of 7422352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $219.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $230 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $200, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on AMBA stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMBA shares from 225 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 11.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 145.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

AMBA stock trade performance evaluation

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.02. With this latest performance, AMBA shares dropped by -25.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.06, while it was recorded at 128.17 for the last single week of trading, and 141.16 for the last 200 days.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.43 and a Gross Margin at +59.63. Ambarella Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.81.

Return on Total Capital for AMBA is now -12.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.20. Additionally, AMBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] managed to generate an average of -$76,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,942 million, or 80.70% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,505,323, which is approximately 5.383% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,458,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.18 million in AMBA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $175.58 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly 4.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambarella Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 3,171,083 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 3,481,550 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,565,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,218,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 730,250 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 653,722 shares during the same period.