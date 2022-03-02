Alfi Inc. [ALF] moved up 16.50: Why It’s Important

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] traded at a high on 02/28/22, posting a 16.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.40. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Alfi Announces Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles in Austin and Las Vegas and 2.0 Driver Portal.

Intelligent digital tablets now in 16 major U.S. markets with plans for two more cities in late Q12022Driver portal version 2.0 launched to support payment, monitor activity, and manage serviceGrowing scale of Alfi digital tablets driving increased advertising demand from agencies and brands.

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) (“the Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today plans to commence the rollout of its AI-enabled intelligent tablets to rideshare drivers in two major U.S. markets, Austin and Las Vegas. The Company has initiated the next phase of its digital tablet installations in rideshares after having successfully deployed in 14 major U.S. cities, established a partnership with a major programmatic exchange, Vistar Media, and in response to an increasing demand from agency and direct advertisers for Alfi’s Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) technology that can provide effective insights and analytics in a privacy-compliant manner. Alfi has also launched an upgraded version of its driver portal to provide enhanced support and facilitate ease of payment to rideshare drivers across all 16 markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19100359 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alfi Inc. stands at 22.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.62%.

The market cap for ALF stock reached $31.46 million, with 10.70 million shares outstanding and 8.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 346.80K shares, ALF reached a trading volume of 19100359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alfi Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1711.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Alfi Inc. [ALF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.86. With this latest performance, ALF shares gained by 45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.63% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Alfi Inc. [ALF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

Alfi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 22.50.

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.00% of ALF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALF stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 294,378, which is approximately 4770.582% of the company’s market cap and around 49.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 237,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in ALF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.25 million in ALF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ:ALF] by around 660,052 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 102,665 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 204,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALF stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,138 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,912 shares during the same period.