Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $200

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] gained 5.81% or 7.28 points to close at $132.60 with a heavy trading volume of 10906089 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Zoom Appoints Bill McDermott to Board of Directors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that it has appointed Bill McDermott as an independent director on Zoom’s Board of Directors effective March 1. McDermott will replace Bart Swanson, an early investor in Zoom who is stepping down from the Zoom Board following more than eight years of service.

Bill McDermott is one of the most highly accomplished leaders in the technology industry. He currently serves as president, chief executive officer and director of market leading SaaS company ServiceNow. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has served as CEO of SAP and board of director roles for major global brands including, Under Armour, Ansys, Dell SecureWorks and Fisker, Inc.

It opened the trading session at $126.79, the shares rose to $135.09 and dropped to $125.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -61.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 10906089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $271.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $250, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock. On November 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 285 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 9.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.68, while it was recorded at 126.32 for the last single week of trading, and 269.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

There are presently around $19,315 million, or 64.10% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,422,562, which is approximately -10.01% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.57 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -4.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 23,854,326 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 16,052,953 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 114,216,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,123,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,016,568 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 6,599,980 shares during the same period.