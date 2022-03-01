XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $33

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] traded at a high on 02/28/22, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.37. The company report on February 22, 2022 that XPeng Successfully Completes Debut Issuance of Auto Leasing Asset-backed Securities.

First carbon-neutral automobile ABS on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Xiaopeng Automotive Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., has successfully concluded the issuance of RMB775 million ($122 million) debut automobile leasing asset-backed securities (“ABS”). The ABS will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in March 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9720523 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPeng Inc. stands at 7.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.44%.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $30.73 billion, with 844.94 million shares outstanding and 367.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 9720523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $59.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.20, while it was recorded at 34.99 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.75.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$603,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.88%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $8,004 million, or 36.00% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,531,048, which is approximately 13.464% of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,595,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.45 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $610.96 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 37,608,160 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 33,870,710 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 157,001,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,480,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,524,847 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,547,142 shares during the same period.