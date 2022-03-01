why Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.93

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.07%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Forbes Recognizes Regions Financial Among America’s Best Large Employers 2022.

Associates say they are willing to recommend Regions to friends and family.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 13.46%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.17. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.91 billion, with 950.00 million shares outstanding and 949.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 12837316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $26.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.48, while it was recorded at 23.77 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.80. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 25.10%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,018 million, or 77.20% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,998,474, which is approximately 0.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,711,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -0.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 48,568,787 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 45,972,603 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 606,071,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,613,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,980,652 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,059,748 shares during the same period.