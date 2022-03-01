why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Change in Long-Term Care Costs in Hawaii Mixed; Labor Market Shifts and Continued COVID-19 Pressure Affect Future Costs.

As the national annual median cost of long-term care services increased across the board this year, in Hawaii the increase in the cost for assisted living facility care surpassed the national trend while the increase in costs for home care services was less than what was seen nationally. Nationally, labor market shifts drove increased wages and COVID-19 intensified providers’ existing challenges to meet the increasing demand for long-term care services, according to Genworth’s 2021 Cost of Care Survey.

National 2021 data shows a continuation of the upward trajectory in long-term care costs, though this year presented unique challenges as patients and providers adjusted to broader economic shifts and the effects of COVID-19. This year’s Cost of Care Survey shows national annual median costs increased across all provider types and increased more substantially for certain settings – assisted living facilities (4.65%), home health aides (12.5%), homemaker services (10.64%), and skilled nursing facilities (1.96% for a semi-private room and 2.41% for a private room).

A sum of 8920846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.36M shares. Genworth Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $4.07 and dropped to a low of $3.89 until finishing in the latest session at $4.06.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.78.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,440 million, or 74.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,937,368, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,360,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.21 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.52 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 4.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 23,551,247 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 16,491,455 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 315,506,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,549,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,083,809 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,297,359 shares during the same period.