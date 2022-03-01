why Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.18

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.90 during the day while it closed the day at $3.74. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:45 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (“CCOH”) (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCO stock has inclined by 16.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.24% and gained 12.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $1.90 billion, with 469.23 million shares outstanding and 462.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 9026504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,645 million, or 96.90% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,774,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.0 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $131.28 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 26,119,286 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 24,540,190 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 391,638,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,298,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,758,263 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,227,327 shares during the same period.