why Altria Group Inc. [MO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.08

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] surged by $1.91 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.98 during the day while it closed the day at $51.48. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 Per Share.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 24, 2022.

Altria Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MO stock has inclined by 16.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.60% and gained 8.63% year-on date.

The market cap for MO stock reached $91.06 billion, with 1.84 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 11730427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $54.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.54, while it was recorded at 51.20 for the last single week of trading, and 47.97 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.55. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 401.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.36%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,213 million, or 58.90% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,163,044, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,741,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.81 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -10.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 864 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 39,887,224 shares. Additionally, 806 investors decreased positions by around 57,750,620 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 974,874,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,511,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,270 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,047,720 shares during the same period.