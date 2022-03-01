Wall Street Analyst Resumed Hecla Mining Company [HL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.94%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Hecla to Participate at BMO Mining Conference and J.P. Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference.

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2022-gmm-hecla-mining. The presentation material will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Mr. Russell Lawlar, Sr. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The presentation material will also be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock dropped by -7.00%. The one-year Hecla Mining Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.53. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.08 billion, with 536.97 million shares outstanding and 530.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 8245996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.75, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Hold rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.94. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 22.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,847 million, or 63.50% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,767,632, which is approximately 0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 46,917,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.4 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $237.5 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 27,378,194 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 28,666,661 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 258,690,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,735,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,225,683 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,068,419 shares during the same period.