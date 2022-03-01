Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.53 during the day while it closed the day at $4.50. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Phytolon and Ginkgo Bioworks Collaborate to Take Biological Production of Vibrant Food Colors to the Next Level.

The companies seek to leverage cell programming to produce betalain pigments across the full yellow-to-purple spectrum .

Phytolon, a growing startup company making natural food colorants, announced a partnership today with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, to produce vibrant cultured food colors via fermentation of yeast. Under this partnership, Phytolon is leveraging Ginkgo’s ability to engineer biology at scale to work together on the production of vibrant betalain pigments, the healthy and colorful compounds found in foods like beets and cactus fruit. The project aims to take Phytolon’s colors across the full ‘yellow-to-purple’ spectrum to the next level, and to potentially maximize the business opportunity of Phytolon’s vibrant colors for applications in the food and cosmetics industries.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNA stock has declined by -62.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.86% and lost -45.85% year-on date.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $7.87 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.55M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 8634519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.86% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,838 million, or 77.60% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 311,971,018, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 111,566,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.01 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $482.68 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 20.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 148,914,581 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 35,512,190 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 685,810,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 870,237,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,185,927 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 15,301,570 shares during the same period.