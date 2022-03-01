Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] price surged by 6.54 percent to reach at $0.81. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Vertiv’s Fourth Quarter Challenged by Inflationary and Supply Chain Pressures; Expect Pricing Actions Taken to Generate Strong Second Half 2022 and Provide Momentum Into 2023.

End-market demand remained strong with fourth quarter 2021 orders up 51% from last year’s fourth quarter and record-high Vertiv backlog of $3.2 billion. Fourth quarter net sales growth of 8% and organic net sales growth(1) of 4% versus fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth quarter operating loss of $4 million and adjusted operating profit(1) of $94 million negatively impacted by accelerating inflation headwinds and continued supply chain constraints.

A sum of 17191025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.23M shares. Vertiv Holdings Co shares reached a high of $13.39 and dropped to a low of $12.325 until finishing in the latest session at $13.20.

The one-year VRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.66. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $16.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.20. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -36.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.23 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.03, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 24.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

VRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 22.10%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,290 million, or 89.20% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately -36.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,556,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.54 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $188.69 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 12.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 41,770,025 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 40,846,097 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 242,373,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,989,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,613 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,250,099 shares during the same period.