U.S. Bancorp [USB] Stock trading around $56.54 per share: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] traded at a low on 02/28/22, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.54. The company report on February 22, 2022 that U.S. Bank Partners With Microsoft to Accelerate the Future of Banking With Cloud Computing.

Companies join forces to drive U.S. Bank’s transformation to the cloud with Microsoft Azure, build foundation for new experiences for customers and employees.

U.S. Bank today announced a substantial investment in modernizing its technology foundation through the selection of Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud provider for U.S. Bank applications. Powering the majority of its infrastructure and application portfolio with cloud computing will allow U.S. Bank to modernize how it works in an increasingly digital world – including the ability to rapidly access and analyze data, expediting time to market while more quickly scaling innovative products to customers and partners, and empowering its increasingly agile workforce.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9415873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Bancorp stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for USB stock reached $80.96 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 9415873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $65.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.10.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.22, while it was recorded at 56.73 for the last single week of trading, and 58.35 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 9.93%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $63,345 million, or 76.70% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,186,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.26 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.48 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 916 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 41,399,040 shares. Additionally, 669 investors decreased positions by around 34,390,833 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 1,028,938,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,104,728,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,766,234 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,791,266 shares during the same period.