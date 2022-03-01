Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Revenue clocked in at $2.56 billion, up 20.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] loss -0.89% or -0.03 points to close at $3.33 with a heavy trading volume of 24032670 shares. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Total contract drilling revenues were $621 million, compared to $626 million in the third quarter of 2021 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $671 million, compared to $683 million in the third quarter of 2021);.

Revenue efficiency(1) was 94.5%, compared to 98.1% in the prior quarter;.

It opened the trading session at $3.37, the shares rose to $3.38 and dropped to $3.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIG points out that the company has recorded 0.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.92M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 24032670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.50 to $1.15, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,062 million, or 50.90% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,597,016, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,524,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.25 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $108.14 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 24,452,597 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 21,846,518 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 272,490,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,789,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,615,543 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,679 shares during the same period.