The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock Downgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $50

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] jumped around 4.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.53 at the close of the session, up 9.22%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Mosaic Announces $400 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman Sachs”) to repurchase $400 million of Mosaic’s common stock.

Under the ASR agreement, Mosaic will make a payment of $400 million to Goldman Sachs and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 7.1 million shares of Mosaic’s common stock on February 28, 2022. This represents 80% of the estimated total number of shares expected to be delivered upon completion of the ASR and is based on today’s closing price of $45.35. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price during the term of the ASR, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms of the ASR. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

The Mosaic Company stock is now 26.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOS Stock saw the intraday high of $49.57 and lowest of $45.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.11, which means current price is +33.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 12088478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $50.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $37 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.15 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.64, while it was recorded at 45.85 for the last single week of trading, and 36.41 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $15,158 million, or 84.90% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,707,783, which is approximately 9.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,680,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.15 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -4.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 44,087,360 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 19,319,207 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 242,628,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,034,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,543,042 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,666,188 shares during the same period.