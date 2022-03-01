The Boeing Company [BA] is 2.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price surged by 1.92 percent to reach at $3.86. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Western Global Airlines Purchases Two Boeing 777 Freighters.

– Global cargo carrier expands all-Boeing fleet with first order of new-production freighters.

– Adding capacity to meet growing e-commerce and express cargo demand.

A sum of 9827540 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.03M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $207.31 and dropped to a low of $196.75 until finishing in the latest session at $205.34.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.3.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $260 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $224 to $272, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 8.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.27, while it was recorded at 200.08 for the last single week of trading, and 219.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,578 million, or 55.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,906,040, which is approximately 0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,079,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.68 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.2 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,037 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,877,907 shares. Additionally, 1,002 investors decreased positions by around 11,283,221 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 289,358,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,519,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 282 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,249,054 shares, while 181 institutional investors sold positions of 3,378,550 shares during the same period.