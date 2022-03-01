Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] moved down -2.75: Why It’s Important

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] slipped around -0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.13 at the close of the session, down -2.75%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that COPAXONE® Label Now Indicates Its Use in Breastfeeding Mothers with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.

Change to COPAXONE® (Glatiramer Acetate (GA)) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) in breastfeeding is relevant for the Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) community and provides information for neurologists and patients of the positive benefit/risk balance of use in breastfeeding.

Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (RMS) is 2-3 times more likely to affect womeni, with diagnosis most common during childbearing years.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is now 1.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEVA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.26 and lowest of $8.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +6.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 13624743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 36.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 8.09 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $4,228 million, or 46.00% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 132,350,750, which is approximately 11.335% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,153,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.69 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $201.03 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 46,806,990 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 69,084,235 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 389,877,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,768,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,002,943 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 51,881,875 shares during the same period.