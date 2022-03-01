Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is -21.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $91.79 on 02/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.62, while the highest price level was $92.31. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Starbucks to Webcast 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format, can be accessed on the company’s website at investor.starbucks.com.

As described in the company’s proxy materials, you are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on January 6, 2022, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To vote at the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.53 percent and weekly performance of -1.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 8587719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $115 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $125, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on SBUX stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 122 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.61, while it was recorded at 91.63 for the last single week of trading, and 111.19 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 11.40%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73,782 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,681,046, which is approximately 0.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,463,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.63 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.49 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 3.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,296 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 45,771,957 shares. Additionally, 959 investors decreased positions by around 57,665,909 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 693,518,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,956,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 279 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,494,481 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 5,610,606 shares during the same period.